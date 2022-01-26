Anyswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $407.94 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $21.89 or 0.00059261 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $407.94 million and approximately $35.07 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00049038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.74 or 0.06681917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,821.99 or 0.99703355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

