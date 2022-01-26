M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.78 Per Share

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MGCI stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 99 ($1.34). 42,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,163. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 86 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.33. The stock has a market cap of £140.31 million and a P/E ratio of 11.01.

In other M&G Credit Income Investment Trust news, insider Jane Routledge bought 19,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,499.04 ($26,307.39).

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

