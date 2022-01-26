WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives $4.12 Average PT from Brokerages

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.12.

Several research firms have commented on WLDBF. Benchmark began coverage on WildBrain in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on WildBrain from C$4.30 to C$4.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

WLDBF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,348. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

