Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.69.

FSZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of FSZ stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.81. 565,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,192. The firm has a market capitalization of C$985.33 million and a P/E ratio of 29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.63. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$171.10 million. Analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. This is a positive change from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 244.90%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

