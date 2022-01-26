TIO Networks (CVE:TNC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.33

TIO Networks Corp. (CVE:TNC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.33 and traded as low as C$3.32. TIO Networks shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 21,710 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.33.

TIO Networks Company Profile (CVE:TNC)

TIO Networks Corp. (TIO) is an information technology company. The Company specializes in processing bill payment transactions through a secure Internet enabled platform. The Company’s segments include West, Central and East. The Company operates as a payments technology company, and combines software platforms and payment processing capabilities to serve its customers.

