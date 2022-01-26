Keller Group (LON:KLR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $926.95

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 926.95 ($12.51) and traded as low as GBX 852 ($11.49). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 852 ($11.49), with a volume of 187,942 shares trading hands.

KLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.22) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.54) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.22) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £596.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 931.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 927.20.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

