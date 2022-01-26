Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $616.51

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.51 ($8.32) and traded as high as GBX 636 ($8.58). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 624.50 ($8.43), with a volume of 359,324 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.44) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.04) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.90) to GBX 650 ($8.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.35) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 650 ($8.77) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shaftesbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 620.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 616.87. The company has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is presently -0.05%.

About Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

