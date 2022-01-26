Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Quark has a market cap of $3.43 million and $85,148.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,873,129 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

