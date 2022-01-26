Brokerages Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target at $8,150.00

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,150.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXGPF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($107.93) to GBX 8,150 ($109.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NXGPF traded down $7.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.53. 2,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $106.80. NEXT has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

