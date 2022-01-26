$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.34. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.86. 685,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,019. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $67.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

