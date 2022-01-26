Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Toast.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. 5,252,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.47. Toast has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,488,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,980,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.