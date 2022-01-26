Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Toast.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.95 million.
Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. 5,252,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,804. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.47. Toast has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $69.93.
In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891 over the last three months.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,488,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,980,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toast Company Profile
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
