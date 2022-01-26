Analysts Expect Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) to announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surrozen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.40). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surrozen.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRZN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Surrozen in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $2,114,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $3,540,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $2,620,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $4,193,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth about $1,416,000.

Shares of Surrozen stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82. Surrozen has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $14.00.

About Surrozen

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

