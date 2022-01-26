Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. 2,637,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,904. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.27 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $37,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $153,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $166,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

