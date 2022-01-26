Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

MCRB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 948,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.22 million, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 3.44.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

