Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 414.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 75,825 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

MCRB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 948,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.22 million, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 3.44.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.