Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Earnings of $5.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.68. Anthem reported earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $25.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.85 to $26.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $28.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.25 to $29.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.55.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $10.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $428.44. 2,260,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,276. Anthem has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $470.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $437.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

