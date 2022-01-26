Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report $676.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $686.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.70 million. Farfetch posted sales of $540.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FTCH stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,081,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

