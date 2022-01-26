Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Announces Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

NASDAQ RNDB traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Randolph Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.74% of Randolph Bancorp worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNDB. TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.