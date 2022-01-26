Analysts Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to report sales of $125.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.53 million and the lowest is $122.28 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $127.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $501.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.28 million to $505.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $508.92 million, with estimates ranging from $508.42 million to $509.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

HEP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.19. 152,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,234. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

