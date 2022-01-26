Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $7.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 180.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 58.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.74. 5,172,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,912. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $94.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.75 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

