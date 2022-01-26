First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 920,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.
About First Commonwealth Financial
First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.
