First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 920,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCF. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 172.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

