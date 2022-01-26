Stride (NYSE:LRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Stride stock traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,965,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stride has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stride stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Stride worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

