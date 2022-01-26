Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.30

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $9.47. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 121,978 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

