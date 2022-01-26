Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.32. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 5,890 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 138,372 shares of company stock worth $754,667. Company insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,917,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 118,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.