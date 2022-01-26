China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.55

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.55 and traded as high as $14.12. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 41,111 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

