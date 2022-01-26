Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.19

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 45131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNLPF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

