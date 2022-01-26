Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Strong Sell

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

BMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Grupo Santander upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Banco Santander upgraded Banco Macro to a “hold” rating and set a $17.70 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

BMA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 337,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $386.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

