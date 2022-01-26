Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $13,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,649. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

