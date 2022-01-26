Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $13,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,649. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 18.6% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.