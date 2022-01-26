GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $2,110,000.00.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,845,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 8.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 34.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 18.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 67.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

