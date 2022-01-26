UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $5.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year earnings of $21.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.42 to $22.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $24.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,592 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $458.43. 4,430,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,080. The stock has a market cap of $431.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

