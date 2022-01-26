Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. PRA Group also posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Fain sold 2,754 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $135,964.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,061. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 46,947.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,366 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,088,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 138.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 220,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 451.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 116,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 207,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

