Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. 52,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,354. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $464.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

