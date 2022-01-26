Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Shares Down 0.1%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91.

About Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.