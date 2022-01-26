Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR)’s share price was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.31 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.35 ($0.07). Approximately 4,253,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,890,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.95 ($0.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of £68.43 million and a P/E ratio of -11.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.39.

About Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 25,353 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

