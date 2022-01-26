Galapagos Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,089 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,428% compared to the typical daily volume of 333 call options.

GLPG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 676,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,015. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $109.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.98.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 2,004.9% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 668,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 565.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 346,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

