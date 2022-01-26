YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Trading Down 4.2%

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 14,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 12,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut YouGov from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

