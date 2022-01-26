Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.35. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 361,536 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRZN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $294.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.20.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the third quarter worth $1,473,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 13.8% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.