Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. 1,637,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,763. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $5,173,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

