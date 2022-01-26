Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report sales of $175.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.30 million. Lovesac posted sales of $129.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $477.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOVE. raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

LOVE stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 294,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,581,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,412 shares of company stock worth $23,814,570. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

