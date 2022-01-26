Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to report $8.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.56 billion and the highest is $8.89 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $8.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $34.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.29 billion to $34.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.79 billion to $37.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after buying an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $200.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.39 and its 200-day moving average is $219.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

