$386.15 Million in Sales Expected for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) will post $386.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.50 million. Custom Truck One Source reported sales of $83.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 363.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

CTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE:CTOS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 710,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,619. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $66,640,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after buying an additional 2,109,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $14,454,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $13,710,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

