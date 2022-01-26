$223.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will report $223.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.90 million and the lowest is $221.30 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $203.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $882.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.00 million to $895.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $930.19 million, with estimates ranging from $914.60 million to $943.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HPP. Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

NYSE:HPP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.05. 954,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.37. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

