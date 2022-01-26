cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 1.9%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shares were down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 427,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 302,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
The stock has a market cap of $58.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 52.60%.
About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.
