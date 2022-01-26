cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Down 1.9%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shares were down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 427,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 302,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The stock has a market cap of $58.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 52.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in cbdMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in cbdMD by 6,360.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in cbdMD by 369.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in cbdMD during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in cbdMD by 41.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

