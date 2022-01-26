Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,320,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,773,184. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -324.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Oil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Marathon Oil worth $62,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

