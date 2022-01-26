RGC Resources, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the energy company on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Shares of RGCO stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,301. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $187.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RGC Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.