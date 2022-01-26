$447.20 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce sales of $447.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $439.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.60 million. Harsco posted sales of $508.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.00 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $15.53. 259,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,829. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other Harsco news, CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Harsco by 38.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 372,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Harsco by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 26,492 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

