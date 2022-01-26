H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

HRB stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,027. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

