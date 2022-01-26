Ubiq Price Tops $0.0862 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $5,793.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

