Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 102,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

About Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

