Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 129,256 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 78,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23.

Icanic Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.