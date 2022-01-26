Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.44. 389,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 159,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelso Technologies by 98.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31,868 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelso Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kelso Technologies by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 850,339 shares in the last quarter.

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

